BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for two missing teens.

Ashton Willis-Leblanc, 15, was last seen Thursday at his home on Georgetown Street in Hyde Park. Nasario McLean, 14, is also missing.

Polic say the two, who are both students at New Mission High School in Hyde Park, may be with each other.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to immediately contact 911 or District E-5 Detectives at (617) 343-4566.

Anonymous tips can be shared via the CrimeStoppers Tip Line:

Phone: 1-800-494-TIPS

Text: Text “TIP” to CRIME (27463)

