Boston police searching for missing woman last seen leaving Faneuil Hall bar

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are asking the public for help as they search for a 23-year-old woman who has been missing since leaving a Faneuil Hall bar Saturday night.

Family members say Olivia “Liviy” Ambrose was last seen leaving Hennessy’s Bar around 11 p.m.

Ambrose, who is described as a 5-foot, 2-inch white woman with blue eyes and brown curly hair, was last seen wearing a white coat with a red corduroy dress.

“We have no idea where she ended up after leaving Hennessey’s,” said Olivia’s twin sister, Francesca Ambrose. “I’m just trying to do whatever I can to find her.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police at 617-343-4248.

“She is a little ray of sunshine. She’s a great kid,” Olivia’s mother, Heather Ambrose, said. “She’s always in touch. We talk all the time. She’s a happy girl.”

