Boston police searching for missing woman with dementia

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help locating a missing woman with dementia.

Zheng Wang, 79, was reported missing Thursday after she left her home on Norway Street in the Fenway neighborhood of Boston around 11:40 a.m. and never returned, according to police.

She is said to be 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She is believed to be wearing a white or blue shirt.

Wang does know her name, address and date of birth.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this missing person is advised to contact officers at 617-343-4683.

