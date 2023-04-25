BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a parent accused of punching a school bus driver Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at a bus stop for the Trotter School at the intersection of Kenilworth and Dudley Streets in Roxbury around 2:30 p.m. when police said the woman punched the bus driver in his stomach and pulled out a knife in front of children on the bus.

Police said the parent also broke the bus’ rear view mirror before fleeing the scene.

The driver had abdominal pain and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police. He is expected to be okay.

The Trotter School serves students from pre-kindergarten through sixth grade.

The principal of the Trotter School in the area sent a letter to families after the incident, reading in part, “The Trotter School, alongside the entire Boston Public Schools, has no higher priority than providing a safe, affirming learning environment for our students to thrive.”

“Our buses are considered an extension of the classroom,” Principal Sarita Thomas said.

Thomas said school staff and the Boston Public Schools Department of Transportation were notified after the incident. Families of students on the bus were also immediately notified, Thomas said, and able to pick up their students.

Thomas said Boston police would investigate the incident and asked anyone with questions or concerns to reach out to her or the BPS Department of Transportation.

