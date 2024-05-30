BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects who attempted to steal an ATM outside a bank in Dorchester Thursday morning.

At around 5:53 a.m., three people were recorded outside Rockland Trust at 305 Talbot Ave. with a U-Haul truck, Boston police said.

Police said the ATM was literally yanked off its footings and then dragged or pushed by the getaway van, but didn’t get very far. The suspects left the U-Haul and the ATM and ran off before police arrived.

BPD Community Alert: Detectives Seek the Public’s Help to Identify The Following Individuals in Relation to a Commercial Burglary in Dorchester https://t.co/J70TsUgPdq pic.twitter.com/hB2clB6CJq — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) May 30, 2024

“I thought it was like a refrigerator. I swear to God, I thought it was a refrigerator,” neighbor Brandel Davis said. “I thought it was like an ice box or something, I went over and was like ‘Oh, we could take it away for some metal or something and she said, ‘No, it’s an ATM.'”

A bank spokesperson said the brazen burglary attempt was just that — an attempt — because not only did the suspects not get away with the ATM, they did not steal any money either.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact detectives at 617-343-4712. They can also anonymously contact the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463), according to Boston police.

The commercial burglary remains under investigation by the Boston Police Department.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)