BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for helps as they work to identify a person in connection with a crash with injury in Brighton on Friday morning.

The crash reportedly happened in the area of 60 Guest St. around 9 a.m. and involved a 2016 Subaru Impreza four-door hatchback that was either black or dark blue with distinctive damage to the passenger-side door.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police at 617-343-4256.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox