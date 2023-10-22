BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for helps as they work to identify a person in connection with a crash with injury in Brighton on Friday morning.

The crash reportedly happened in the area of 60 Guest St. around 9 a.m. and involved a 2016 Subaru Impreza four-door hatchback that was either black or dark blue with distinctive damage to the passenger-side door.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police at 617-343-4256.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

