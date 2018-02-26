BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest wanted for questioning in an alarming assault in Boston.

Police responded to a call for a breaking and entering early Saturday morning in the area of Hemenway Street and Westland Avenue.

Authorities spoke with the victim who said a man entered her apartment and indecently assaulted her. The victim told people she immediately screamed and scared the suspect off.

“It’s crazy to think that things like that are happening so close to home especially because a lot of us students are walking alone or in groups at night,” said student Corinne Burch.

Police searched the area for the suspect but were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boston Police Department.

