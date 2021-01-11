Boston police searching for suspect accused of igniting Christmas tree fire that spread to building

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a troubling tree lighting in the Back Bay where officials said someone set fire to a discarded Christmas tree. That fire spread to a nearby building and triggered a massive emergency response late Sunday night.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Beacon Street around 10:15 p.m. learned that the flames started near the base of the building and traveled in the walls to the third floor, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Police said they think that whoever may have been behind the blaze may also be responsible for several other small fires set earlier in the evening.

Dispatchers did their best to quell the spree by calling in the Department of Public Works.

Now that the cause is known, one neighbor said she feels a sense of shock and some guilt.

“I came out here around 4:30 or 5 p.m.,” she explained. “My son pt my Christmas tree out here because that was our pick up day.”

This routine trash day turning dangerous and displacing nine.

“It scares me now. I mean, I come from suburbia,” the neighbor said.

There were no reported injuries.

Police said they have no leads on a suspect yet and are asking for the public’s help.

