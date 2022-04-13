DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a 15-year-old boy in the leg.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Geneva Avenue in Dorchester around midnight Saturday for reports of a person shot, according to police.

Officers put a tourniquet to the young victim’s leg as well as a trauma dressing to a second serious wound near his abdomen before he was transported to an area hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 617-343-4335.

