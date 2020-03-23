BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting another person near a KFC in Dorchester on Sunday evening.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Regina Road found one person suffering from a gunshot wound, Boston police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where they are expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)