BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting four men in broad daylight in Dorchester on Saturday evening, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Cameron Street shortly after 6 p.m. found four men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police applied tourniquets to two of the men, likely saving their lives. All four men were taken to the hospital and are expecting to be OK, according to Boston police.

The shooting has left residents of the neighborhood shaken up.

“I went to the window to look and see where it was coming from and what it was,” one witness said. “I was afraid to come outside.”

The shooting comes amid an uptick in violence in the area, as this incident included four of nine total shooting victims in Boston neighborhoods over a period of 24 hours.

“It’s upsetting to neighbors that live in the neighborhood,” said Boston Police Deputy Superintendent Victor Evans. “There has been a little bit of uptick in violence, and that’s why we need the public’s support to notify us if we have information.”

No arrests have been made and an investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Department at 617-343-4500.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)