Boston police searching for suspect after man critically injured in daylight shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect after a man suffered critical injuries in a brazen daylight shooting in Dorchester on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Cameron Street around 12 p.m. found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Video from Sky7 HD showed several neighborhood streets roped off with crime tape and dozens of detectives gathering evidence at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

The shooting remains under investigation.

