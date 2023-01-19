BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect and vehicle that may have been involved in a shooting in Roxbury.

Police released a photo of the vehicle on Wednesday and said it was seen near 1620 Tremont Street on Wednesday, January 11 around 7:30 p.m., about 30 minutes after the shooting.

Police say the car may have been operated by the suspect and could be connected to a separate incident that occurred the same evening around 7:30 PM at 170 Parker Hill Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police Detectives at 617-343-4275. Those who wish to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)