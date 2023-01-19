BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect and vehicle that may have been involved in a shooting in Roxbury.

Police released a photo of the vehicle on Wednesday and said it was seen near 1620 Tremont Street on Wednesday, January 11 around 7:30 p.m., about 30 minutes after the shooting.

Police say the car may have been operated by the suspect and could be connected to a separate incident that occurred the same evening around 7:30 PM at 170 Parker Hill Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police Detectives at 617-343-4275. Those who wish to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox