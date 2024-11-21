BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are looking for a woman they say was involved in a high-end heist.

Authorities said the incident occurred on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. in the area of 33 Exeter St., which is listed as G20 Spa + Salon.

The suspect was described as a white female, possibly in her twenties, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and approximately 130 pounds with blonde hair and dark roots.

Police said the suspect stole “approximately $250,000 worth of jewelry” from a locker room at the location.

According to the Boston police report, a client of the spa reported her $100,000 tennis bracelet, $75,000 engagement ring, and $75,000 wedding band missing.

She told police she initially forgot to take off her bracelet before treatment, so she went back to the locker room to put it in a zippered compartment inside her purse. The woman then returned her purse to a locked locker, she told police.

Police believe the suspect then broke in and stole it.

Clients coming in and out of the G20 Spa + Salon said they had not heard of the theft.

“I’ve had nothing but positive experiences working with them. They are absolutely phenomenal. So, I have no idea what happened, but all I can say is that my experience has been fantastic,” one woman said.

