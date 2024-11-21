BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are looking for a woman they say was involved in a high-end heist.

Authorities said the incident occurred on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. in the area of 33 Exeter St.

The suspect was described as a white female, possibly in her twenties, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and approximately 130 pounds with blonde hair and dark roots. 

Police said the suspect stole “approximately $250,000 worth of jewelry” from a locker room at the location.

