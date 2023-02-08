BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are searching for a suspect in connection with an assault that took place near Fenway Park last month.

Police say the incident took place around 1:30 a.m. on January 8 in the area of Brookline Avenue and Lansdowne Street. An adult male victim sustained serious injuries following a physical altercation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 617-343-4683. Those who wish to assist anonymously may do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

