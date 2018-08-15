Boston police searching for suspect in connection with double homicide

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking the public for help locating a murder suspect wanted in connection with a double homicide in Brighton in June.

Nicholas Antoine, 20, of Boston, is wanted on an outstanding warrant for two counts of murder in addition to multiple firearm-related charges, according to a post Wednesday on the Boston Police Department’s website.

Police responded to a call about 12:41 a.m. on June 30 for two people shot in the area of Faneuil and Brackett streets in Brighton.

On arrival, officers located two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the victims have since been identified as Wilfred Peters, 26, of Brighton and Jeffrey Montaque, 27, of Cambridge.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Antoine is urged to contact Boston police at 617-343-4470.

