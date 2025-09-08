BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with an ongoing investigation into a non-fatal shooting in Dorchester last month.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Harvard Street around 4:30 p.m. found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Boston police. They were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect is described as wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and possibly a helmet. He was observed fleeing the scene on a scooter/moped, traveling on Harvard Street toward Morton Street before continuing onto Walk Hill Street.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District B-3 Detectives at (617) 343-4712.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox