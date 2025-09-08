BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with an ongoing investigation into a non-fatal shooting in Dorchester last month.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Harvard Street around 4:30 p.m. found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Boston police. They were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect is described as wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and possibly a helmet. He was observed fleeing the scene on a scooter/moped, traveling on Harvard Street toward Morton Street before continuing onto Walk Hill Street.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District B-3 Detectives at (617) 343-4712.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)