Boston police searching for suspect in New Year’s Eve stabbing, armed robbery

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a New Year’s Eve stabbing and armed robbery that began in the Public Garden and ended with the victim being forced to withdraw money from a nearby ATM.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery around 10 p.m. spoke with the victims who said they were approached by three men while walking through the Public Garden and ordered to hand over their belongings, according to Boston police.

The suspects allegedly stabbed one of the victims before forcing them to withdraw money from a nearby ATM and fleeing the area on foot.

The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening stab wound at a nearby hospital.

Boston police released surveillance images Tuesday of their suspect.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photos is urged to call Boston police at 617-343-4248. Those wishing to provide anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word TIP to CRIME (27463).

