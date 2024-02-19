BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they investigate an alleged pepper spray assault earlier this month.

Officers responding to a reported pepper spray assault in the area of 94 Shirley St. around 2 a.m. on Feb. 13, learned the person in the photo, believed to be a food delivery worker, had just assaulted someone, police said.

He is described as being Spanish-speaking, 6 feet, 2 inches tall with a thin build.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox