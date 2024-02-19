BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they investigate an alleged pepper spray assault earlier this month.

Officers responding to a reported pepper spray assault in the area of 94 Shirley St. around 2 a.m. on Feb. 13, learned the person in the photo, believed to be a food delivery worker, had just assaulted someone, police said.

He is described as being Spanish-speaking, 6 feet, 2 inches tall with a thin build.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

