Boston Police searching for suspect in Roslindale attempted robbery

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are searching for the suspect in attempted robbery in Roslindale.

On Wednesday, around 2:20 p.m., police said they responded to an attempted robbery at Cummins Market.

The suspect allegedly attempted to rob the store and assaulted two employees before fleeing by foot.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, around 6’0″ tall, about 22 pounds with a stocky build. Officials said the man is also missing his bottom front teeth.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police.

Boston Police Department Seeking the Public's Help in Identifying Person of Interest in Attempted Robbery and Assault and Battery in Roslindale https://t.co/oSwFYfbgOM pic.twitter.com/5scJExlw7D — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) March 23, 2018

