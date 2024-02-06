BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery Monday afternoon on Warren Street in Roxbury, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported robbery at 517 Warren St. around 1 p.m. learned that an unknown masked male wearing dark gray pants, black boots, and a dark-colored jacket with a white marking on the left breast area had just robbed a customer of cash before robbing the cash register, according to police.

The Boston Police Department is actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact District 2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

Community members willing to assist anonymously can reach CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or text ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). BPD ensures strict confidentiality for all anonymous contributors aiding this investigation.

