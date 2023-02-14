BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are searching for a suspect in connection with an assault and battery that took place last month in Roxbury.

Police say the incident took place just before 11 a.m. on January 28 in the area of 1620 Tremont Street.

During the incident, police say an adult male victim was struck in the face during a physical altercation following a shoplifting incident.

The suspect is approximately 6 feet tall and in his 50s. He was last seen wearing a black winter hat, a green or gray hooded jacket and gray pants while pushing a black shopping carriage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 617-343-4275. Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

