Boston police searching for suspect in stabbing near Copley Square

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect after a stabbing Thursday night near Copley Square.

Police say the victim, whose name was not released, was stabbed in the neck, ran into the square, and collapsed on a bench around 7:25 p.m.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Boston Police Department.

