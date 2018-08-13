BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a city worker was found shot to death inside his Mattapan home Saturday night.

Officers responding to 201 Manchester St. around 11:15 p.m. found a 55-year-old victim on a couch suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The man, identified as Alexander Allen, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead just hours after celebrating his birthday.

Family members say Allen worked for Boston Public Works and that he had been the victim of violence before. In December 2017, Allen was shot in the leg while driving a city vehicle.

Allen’s neighbor, Ernest Grant, says this is the third time he was targeted.

“One shot came through my house, and then the second time they shoot him up the road, and then this time, they really came for him this time,” he said.

Allen’s friend, Javon Lacet, says a legal issue involving property could be to blame for the shooting.

“It’s an issue that was supposed to be resolved in court. You don’t resolve those sort of issues with violence,” he said.

The shooting death marks the 33rd homicide of the year, up from 32 this time last year.

“One homicide is too many,” Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross said. “That’s why we want everyone to help out if they can.”

No suspects have been named.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470. Community members wishing to assist anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

