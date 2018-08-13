BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed inside his Mattapan home Saturday night.

Officers responding to 201 Manchester St. around 11:15 p.m. found a 55-year-old victim suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The man, whose name has not been released, was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Family members say he worked for the city and had been shot at before.

The man’s neighbor, Ernest Grant, says this is the third time the man was targeted.

“One shot came through my house, and then the second time they shoot him up the road, and then this time, they really came for him this time,” he said.

This is the 33rd homicide of the year, up from 32 this time last year.

“One homicide is too many,” Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross said. “That’s why we want everyone to help out if they can.”

No suspects have been named.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)