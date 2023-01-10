BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection with a car break-in and credit card fraud incidents.

Police say the car break-in occurred on October 30 in the area of 12 Gaston Street. Following that incident, stolen credit cards obtained by the suspects were allegedly used in several successful and unsuccessful online purchases.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police Detectives at 617-343-4275. Those who wish to assist the investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)