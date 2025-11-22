BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying two men wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Dorchester earlier this month.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery involving a knife on Washington Street around 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 4 learned the victim was robbed of his gold chains and run over by a small red Chevrolet vehicle, according to police.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

Community members who wish to provide information anonymously may do so through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line: By Phone: 1-800-494-TIPS By Text: Text “TIP” to CRIME (27463) or Online: Boston Police CrimeStoppers

