BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for two people involved in a dog theft in Dorchester Wednesday afternoon.

At around 4:30 p.m., the French bulldog, named Bodega, wandered from the area of Ceylon Street before being picked up by two people on a scooter, according to the Boston Police Department.

The two were last seen with the dog near the intersection of Quincy and Ceylon streets, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact detectives at 617-343-4275, Boston police said.

Those who wish to report information anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

