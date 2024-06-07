BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for two men accused in an East Boston robbery of more than $200,000 Friday morning.

7News sources said the victim had withdrawn the money and was sitting in his car. Boston police said the two men walked up to the car wearing badges at around 9:26 a.m., saying they had a warrant for the victim’s arrest.

The two then dragged the man from his car at 230 Meridian Street and took off in the vehicle with the cash inside, investigators said. Police later found the car and the empty money bag, but not the robbers.

The victim owns a check cashing business and was on the phone with his daughter when the incident unfolded, 7News sources said.

People who work in the area were stunned to hear what happened Friday morning.

“It happened so local, he doesn’t deserve it, he’s a hardworking man, he’s always friendly to us, it’s unfortunate, you don’t want people to be getting robbed,” a local employee said. “Thankfully he just gave it all up, realized it’s not worth his life, so that’s a smart man. You don’t live to be his age without gaining some gems throughout life.”

Boston police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact detectives at 617-343-4220. They can also call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line anonymously at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

