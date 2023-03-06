BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for two teenage girls who have not been seen for several days.

Police say 15-year-old Cristina Esperansa Santos Rodriguez was reported missing around 8 p.m. on March 4 after leaving a residence on Marion Street in East Boston.

The teen was last seen wearing a red hat, black jacket with white sleeves, red pajama pants and white and red Nike sneakers.

Dana Barrientos, 16, has been missing since 10 p.m. on March 3 from Ashley Street in East Boston.

She was wearing a puffy black MK jacket and is described as a white Hispanic female who is 5 feet, 3inches tall, weighs 120 to 130 pounds, has brown eyes and multiple ear, face, and tongue piercings.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of either teen is asked to call 911 or A-7 Detectives at 617-343-4234.

Those who would prefer to share information anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)