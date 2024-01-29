BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect in a vehicle break-in in Roxbury.

The suspect, described as a Black man with long dreadlocks who was seen riding a red bicycle was spotted breaking into a vehicle on Jan. 18 in the area of Westminster Court.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding these incidents. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

