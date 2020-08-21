Boston police searching for vehicle in connection with deadly Dorchester hit-and-run

Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a vehicle in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Dorchester on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash in the area of Dorchester Avenue and Ashmont Street around 11:30 p.m. are now looking for a light-green 2006 Kia Sportage with the Mass. license plate 7RN971.

Anyone with information relative to the vehicle pictured is asked to contact BPD Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

