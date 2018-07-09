Boston police searching for vehicle in fatal Dorchester motorcycle crash

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying the vehicle or vehicles involved in a fatal motorcycle crash in Dorchester early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident in the area of 141 Bowdoin St. about 1:20 a.m. found a motorcyclist suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead of his injuries.

Members of the Boston Police Department’s Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision Team are investigating the crash and believe a motor vehicle or motor vehicles may have been in the area at the time of the crash. Anyone with information about the crash or the vehicles that may have been in the area is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

Those who would rather provide anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word TIP to CRIME (27463).

