BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a woman who they say pushed the Coolatta machine off the counter of a Dorchester Dunkin’.

Officers were called to the scene on Blue Hill Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. Monday after employees said a customer became belligerent, according to a release issued by the department.

A woman who was working the drive-thru at the time told officers that the customer got upset when she told her she could not have a multicolored Coolatta. Despite offering her a free drink, the worker said the woman got increasingly angry and started yelling profanities at staff members.

According to police, she drove around to the front of the store, walked behind the counter and pushed the Coolata machine off the counter before fleeing the scene. The drive-thru worker told police she was nearly struck in the process.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 617-343-4275.

#BPDCommunityAlert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Incident in Dorchester https://t.co/vnTmYRrtiB pic.twitter.com/deP50DSh1V — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) April 27, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)