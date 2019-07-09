Boston police searching for woman accused of vandalizing Eastie church

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for the suspect accused of vandalizing a church in East Boston.

Four doors and a stain glass window were damaged at The Sacred Heart Parish, a Catholic church in East Boston, around 10 p.m. Monday night.

Witnesses say they were driving by and saw a woman scribbling on the doors.

“They tried to get her to stop and she apparently picked up this object and hurled it through our stained glass window,” Father Guy Sciacca told 7News.

Guy says the witnesses tried to intervene but the woman was able to get away before police could arrive.

“When they tried to go after her to get her to stop. She took off down the street, and then they called 911,” Sciacca said. “I have no idea why she would have done this what her motives were or anything like that.”

The scribblings mention “Qanon” the name of an online far-right conspiracy theory that has no connection to the Catholic church.

“It doesn’t make any sense at all. I don’t know why she would have done this. I dont’ know what it means. The only person it must have meaning for is this woman,” the priest said.

Sciacca says he is hurt that someone would do this but, in the meantime, he says he will pray for them.

“This is our home you know. This isn’t just where we pray once a week, this is our home. People come here every day. This is something that has been done to us personally.”

The Boston Police Civil Rights Unit is investigating.

