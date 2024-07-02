BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a woman they say was responsible for a baseball bat assault in Roxbury over the weekend.

Officers responding to a reported assault on Hutchings Street around 3:15 p.m. Saturday learned that the suspect, described as a Black female who was wearing a white tank top, yellow pants, black and yellow sandals, and large sunglasses had assaulted someone with a baseball bat, according to the Boston Police Department.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

