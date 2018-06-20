BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police is asking for the public’s help in finding a 60-year-old Roxbury woman who was last seen the day before Thanksgiving in 2016.

Kim El-Amin was reported missing on Jan. 20 after being last seen on Nov. 24, 2016 in the area of Country Club Boulevard in Worcester.

El-Amin is homeless and is known to frequently go away for long periods of time, but has always contacted family by phone until recently, police said.

She frequently visits the Mattapan Square-area and Worcester, police added.

Anyone with information on El-Amin’s whereabouts is asked to call detectives at (617) 343-6677.

