BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify a woman who stole five purses worth $15,000 from a store on Boylston Street last month.

The woman is described as female with dark complexion, mid-20s, tall, heavy-set, with short curly hair, who was last seen wearing spandex shorts and Crocs. The larceny incident occurred at about 5:20 p.m. on Thursday, July 27 in the area of 310 Boylston St.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police at 617-343-4571.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)