Boston Police seek gunman after man shot in head, killed

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is searching for a gunman after a man was shot in the head and killed late Thursday night.

Police say the shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. at Costello Circle in South Boston.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a man shot in the head inside a building at the D Street development.

The victim was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“At this time, obviously we’re canvassing the area. We’re looking for witnesses. We’re looking at cameras,” Boston Police Commissioner William B. Evans said. “Obviously we need the public’s help to step up and help us solve this one.”

In the daylight, a nearby car riddled with bullet holes was visible in the area.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the police. An investigation is ongoing.

