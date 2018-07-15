Boston police seek help finding missing man

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are turning to the public for help in tracking down a missing man who was last seen on Thursday.

Jose Ulloa, 70, was last seen in the area of 942 Hyde Park Avenue, according to officials.

Ulloa is described as white-Hispanic, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and about 160 pounds. He was last said to be wearing a red t-shirt, dark grey sweatpants, black sneakers and a black watch.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or District E-18 detectives at 617-343-5607.

