BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying two suspects who are wanted in connection with an alleged assault involving the use of pepper spray.

The suspects are wanted on a charge of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon in an attack that occurred at a business at 108 Warren Street in Roxbury on Feb. 28, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspects on Wednesday in an attempt to track them down.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals is urged to contact detectives at 617-343-4275.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)