BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying four people in connection with a stabbing that left a woman with serious injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed in the area of Cheney Street in Roxbury around 9 p.m. on Sept. 28 found a woman suffering from a serious but non-life-threatening stab wound, according to Boston police.

Following further investigation, detectives determined the stabbing occurred at 469 Blue Hill Ave. They are now working to identify the four individuals pictured.

Anyone with information is urged to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

Community members wishing to provide information anonymously may do so via the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS.

