BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are turning to the public for help identifying an armed robbery suspect who remains on the run.

The robbery occurred at a business on East 6th Street in South Boston shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, according to a release issued by the department.

Investigators say the suspect flashed a firearm while demanding cash and then took off on foot.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 617-343-4742.

