Boston police seek help identifying men seen on surveillance video beating victim in street

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are turning to the public for help tracking down a pair suspects who were allegedly caught on surveillance video beating a man in the middle of a street in September.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Hammond and Sussex streets on the night of Sept. 11 found the victim suffering from a severe head injury, according to the Boston Police Department.

Surveillance video later showed two men chasing the victim and striking him multiple times with an unknown weapon, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. There was no word on the extent of his injuries.

One suspect is described as a Black wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

The second suspect is described as a heavyset Black man wearing a white shirt. The man is said to have fled the area in a gray or silver vehicle.

Anyone with information on the incident or who recognizes the suspects is urged to call detectives at 617-343-4683.

