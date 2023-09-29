BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a person accused of multiple incidents in the area of downtown Boston and the Back Bay over the last few days, officials said.

Police released a photo Friday of a person who they say has entered stores while speaking with a bullhorn and threw fliers around while harassing customers and intimidating store owners.

Anyone with information about the person is asked to call D-4 Detectives at (617) 343-4683.

Those wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the Crimestopppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox