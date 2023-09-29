BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a person accused of multiple incidents in the area of downtown Boston and the Back Bay over the last few days, officials said.

Police released a photo Friday of a person who they say has entered stores while speaking with a bullhorn and threw fliers around while harassing customers and intimidating store owners.

Anyone with information about the person is asked to call D-4 Detectives at (617) 343-4683.

Those wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the Crimestopppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

