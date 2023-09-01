BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police asked for the public’s help Friday in efforts to identify a person in connection with an aggravated assault and robbery in Roxbury last month.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on Aug. 12 in the area of Allerton Street and Chesterton Street, according to police.

Boston police shared photos of the suspect in the case, describing her as a female with brown hair with highlights, wearing a multicolored floral print dress and carrying a purse. Police said the woman may frequent the Atkinson Street area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston detectives at (617) 343-4275.

Those wishing to reach out anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

