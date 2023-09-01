BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police asked for the public’s help Friday in efforts to identify a person in connection with an aggravated assault and robbery in Roxbury last month. 

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on Aug. 12 in the area of Allerton Street and Chesterton Street, according to police. 

Boston police shared photos of the suspect in the case, describing her as a female with brown hair with highlights, wearing a multicolored floral print dress and carrying a purse. Police said the woman may frequent the Atkinson Street area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston detectives at (617) 343-4275.

Those wishing to reach out anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox