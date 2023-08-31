BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police asked for the public’s help Thursday in efforts to identify a person in connection with a break-in earlier this week.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Hanover Street and Blackstone Street, according to police.

Police shared photos of a suspect in the case and described him as a white male wearing a Boston Bruins hat, a blue/white/black plaid long-sleeve shirt, blue pants and brown shoes.

Boston police said their investigation into this incident was ongoing as of Thursday afternoon and asked anyone with information to contact detectives at (617) 343-6150.

Those wishing to reach out anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)