BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection with a burglary investigation.

Investigators said it happened on Clifford Street on Monday night.

Police described the suspect as “a black male, wearing thick glasses, black/white/red Nike jacket, dark pants, and white sneakers.”

The suspect also might be wearing a long chain or rosary bead around his neck.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)