BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help tracking down a man who is wanted on sex trafficking, prostitution, and kidnapping charges, authorities announced Tuesday.

Reyes Familia is wanted on charges including trafficking a person for sexual servitude, deriving support from prostitution, kidnapping, and assault and battery with a deadly weapon, according to the Boston Police Department.

Familia is described as Hispanic, about 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 235 pounds.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone with information on Familia’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Boston Police Department’s human trafficking unit at 617-343-6533.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)